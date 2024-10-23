The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced a crackdown on beggars on Abuja streets.

Mr Wike spoke during the flag-off ceremony for the construction of access roads in the Katampe District of the federal capital on Tuesday,

This project, which also includes the construction of internal roads within the Judges’ Quarters, aims to address the pressing infrastructure needs of Abuja.

Mr Wike expressed concern over the growing presence of beggars in the capital city. He gave the beggars till next week to leave the streets of the federal capital.

“Abuja is turning into a beggar city,” he said. “If you know you have a sister or brother who is a beggar, please, from next week, we’ll carry them. We’ll take them out.

“It is embarrassing that people will come in and the first thing they’ll see are just beggars on the road.”

Mr Wike emphasised his administration’s goal of elevating Abuja to match other global cities, starting with improved infrastructure.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“We owe a duty to make sure Abuja competes favourably with cities of the world.

“We can replicate what we see overseas here, and as far as road infrastructure is concerned in Abuja, we are not going to compromise; we will use the best contractors,” he said.

Addressing concerns that the administration is overly focused on the city centre, Mr Wike said, “A lot of people have said that we are concentrating on Abuja; that is not correct. As I speak to you, tomorrow, Thursday, we’ll be at the area councils.

“On Monday, we’ll be in Kuje, Gwagwalada, and Kwali. This December, we’re commissioning six roads that will total about 65 kilometres in the area councils. The attention we give to the city is the attention we give to the area councils.”

In addition to road projects, Mr Wike revealed plans to rehabilitate schools and enhance security.

“We are not concentrating on roads alone,” he said. “We have not less than 25 schools to be rehabilitated because you can’t believe that in a city like Abuja, you’ll just go to the schools and you’ll ask yourself, Is it Abuja at all? We have taken it upon ourselves that our schools will be like schools, and anybody can say they are good schools.”

Mr Wike announced that the newly initiated access road and other internal roads would be completed by May next year to coincide with the President Tinubu’s second anniversary in office.

“As I speak to you, we have not less than 70 per cent of the money in the budget. So, you have to work round the clock to make sure Mr President commissions the project on his second anniversary,” Mr Wike asserted.

The minister expressed gratitude to the National Assembly’s for its consistent support for the FCT Administration.

Inaugurating the road, the Speaker of the House Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, said infrastructure improvement is crucial not only for economic growth but also for enhancing the well-being of citizens.

“The provision of infrastructure in an urban centre like Abuja was not only an economic necessity but also crucial to fostering development, enhancing economic growth and improving the well-being of the citizens,”

Mr Tajudeen, who was represented by his deputy, Benjamin Kalu, said.

He commended the President Tinubu administration for its efforts to tackle the nation’s infrastructure deficit and praised Mr Wike’s transformative leadership.

“From road construction to urban renewal programmes, his dedication to enhancing the FCT’s infrastructure is evident,” he said.

“We have witnessed several flag-offs, not just as ceremonial acts but as milestones in the commitment to making Abuja a world-class city.”

The project’s contractors, China Geo-Engineering Corporation Overseas Construction (CGCOC) Group, said it is committed to delivering quality work on schedule.

Deputy Managing Director Fan Xiaojing assured attendees that, “Roads were essential for the development of any society,” emphasising the importance of maintaining high standards in the construction process.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

