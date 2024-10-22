Cybersecurity experts have highlighted poor digital forensic capabilities as the bane of Nigeria’s fight against cybercrime.

This was the consensus at the unveiling of the book “Cybercrime, Digital Forensic Readiness, and Financial Crime Investigation” on Monday in Abuja.

The book, co-authored by Tombari Sibe and Christian Kaunert, provides an evidence-based report on Nigeria’s forensic resources within its financial crime institutions.

Speaking at the event, Mr Sibe expressed concern over the surge in cybercrime incidents, adding that the country’s anti-graft agencies are ill-equipped to tackle the growing menace.

“Nigeria has witnessed a surge in cybercrime incidents, and this has been quite disturbing,” Mr Sibe said.

He also pointed out that rising unemployment and a weakening family value system are pushing many Nigerian youths towards cybercrime and fraud as a means of survival.

Mr Sibe emphasised the urgent need for comprehensive economic reforms and targeted interventions to address the root causes of this growing social problem.

He explained that the book explores the lack of digital forensic resources within key anti-corruption institutions, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Police Force, noting that this has severely hindered their ability to investigate and prosecute cybercrime cases effectively.

“While a few studies have highlighted the lack of forensic resources in financial crime institutions in Nigeria, no study has thoroughly examined the specifics of this shortage and its impact on financial crimes,” Mr Sibe stated.

“This book aims to bridge the gaps in understanding the complexities of financial crimes and cyber threats while also offering solutions. The launch of this book marks a significant step towards addressing the challenges faced by law enforcement and improving the nation’s digital forensic capabilities,” he added.

The event also featured a policy dialogue session with representatives from the EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Africa ICT Alliance. Most of the speakers echoed Mr Sibe’s concerns about the lack of capacity.

Geoffrey Uzoma, representing the EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede, praised the authors for focusing on digital forensic readiness. He noted that the book “provides a roadmap, guidelines, and direction for Nigerian agencies to improve digital forensic practices.”

Mr Uzoma said the book could help solve many issues that individual agencies and organisations would otherwise invest significant resources in addressing by streamlining investigations and leading to more successful prosecutions.

He added that the book not only highlights the shortcomings in Nigeria’s digital forensic readiness but also provides a detailed analysis of cybercrime trends, prosecution dynamics, and conviction records.

“It (the book) aims to enhance cybersecurity activities, digital forensics, and cyber penetration in Nigeria, in addition to addressing some key objectives of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy,” Mr Uzoma said.

Blessing Bivan, a Cyber Skill Bridge Fellow, emphasised Nigeria’s transition to an information and communication technology (ICT)-based system and the associated risks. She remarked that the new book provides a roadmap for building capacity in handling digital evidence and enhancing investigative efforts.

Ms Bivan described the unveiling as an important step in addressing the growing threat of cybercrime in Nigeria.

