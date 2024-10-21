The Nigerian Army on Saturday formally pulled out 15 retired generals from its Artillery Corps.

At the pulling out ceremony held at the Nigerian Army School of Artillery (NASA) in Kachia, Kaduna State, eleven major generals and four brigadier generals were bided farewell after decades of meritorious service.

Speaking on behalf of the retired officers during the pulling-out parade, James Myam, a major general, reflected on his group’s long military careers, expressing fulfillment and gratitude.

He attributed their success to divine grace, acknowledging God’s protection throughout their years of service.

He also thanked President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to serve and appreciated the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, a lieutenant general, wishing him continued strength and wisdom in his leadership of the Nigerian Army.

Looking back, Mr. Myam recalled the beginning of their military journeys when they reported to the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna as Officer Cadets. He offered advice to officers still in service, urging them to remain loyal to the Constitution and the democratically elected government, while maintaining vigilance and security consciousness.

The retired general also expressed gratitude to the families, spouses, friends, instructors, and mentors who supported him and his colleagues throughout their careers.

The event was attended by several senior retired and serving military officers, including former Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Alwali Kazir (rtd).

