Nigerian economist and former Central Bank Deputy Governor Kingsley Moghalu has been appointed as the inaugural president of the newly established African School of Governance (ASG).

This was disclosed in a statement released by the school on Sunday.

Based in Kigali, Rwanda, the ASG aims to revolutionise governance across the continent by offering world-class public policy education and research programmes tailored to African realities.

Mr Moghalu, an accomplished academic and former United Nations official, will lead the institution as it seeks to address pressing governance challenges in Africa.

“We are excited to welcome Kingsley Moghalu as President of the African School of Governance. His sterling track record of leadership in international and national policymaking institutions, and academia, as his thought leadership influence, will help make ASG a transformative graduate school and develop a new generation of purpose-driven leaders with the skills and mindsets to help Africa address the challenges of the 21st Century,” Makhtar Diop, managing director of the IFC and Chair of ASG’s Board, said in the statement.

“The establishment of ASG is a powerful expression of a clear vision on the part of the founding leaders,” Mr Moghalu said in response to his appointment. “I share this vision of a transformed Africa driven by competent leadership and governance, and I am honoured to have been tasked with leading ASG’s critical contribution to making that vision a reality.”

It said Mr Moghalu’s leadership will be instrumental in realising the ASG’s mission to offer cutting-edge academic programmes, innovative research, and policy engagement.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

With a focus on empowering African leaders through education and innovation, Mr Moghalu is expected to play a central role in establishing ASG as a hub for intellectual growth and policy solutions on the continent.

The ASG initiative, launched by key African leaders, including President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, is designed to foster a new generation of leaders equipped with the skills and mindsets necessary to drive sustainable development and governance reform across the continent.

The institution’s founding is a collaboration between prominent African visionaries and global partners and supported by the Mastercard Foundation as part of its Young Africa Works strategy, which aims to enable 30 million young Africans, 70 per cent of whom are women, to access dignified and fulfilling work opportunities by 2030.

It aims to combine international best practices with Africa’s unique political, social, and economic contexts.

The School will be overseen by an independent governing board, chaired by Mr Diop.

The board also includes notable figures such as Donald Kaberuka, former president of the African Development Bank; Hajer Gueldich, a professor at the University of Carthage; Kishore Mahbubani, former dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, and Francis Gatare, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

