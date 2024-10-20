Matchday eight of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) showcased resilience from participating clubs, with a focus on defensive solidity resulting in fewer than 10 goals scored across six games.

Remo Stars edged Bendel Insurance 1-0 at the Ikenne Township stadium to reclaim top spot, while Kwara United secured a valuable point in their away game against Kano Pillars.

Remo Stars vs Bendel Insurance

The Sky Blue Stars dominated the early exchanges, with Franck Mawuena and Tochukwu Michael testing the Bendel Insurance defence.

Olamilekan Adedayo’s effort was denied by the goalkeeper, but Dela Akorli’s 43rd-minute lob proved decisive.

Nduka Junior’s cross was not dealt with, and the Ghanaian striker capitalised on the opportunity.

Bendel Insurance pushed for an equaliser in the second half, but Remo Stars held firm, securing the vital three points.

Other Games

Abia Warriors recorded a comeback 3-1 win over Plateau United in Umuahia, with Sunday Megwo and Ojunugwa Adejoh cancancellingt Sadiq Abubakar’s opener.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Bayelsa United earned their second win of the season through Rabiu Abdullahi’s 54th-minute strike against Gombe United.

El Kanemi Warriors extended their unbeaten streak to eight games with a 1-0 win over Enyimba.

Sunshine Stars also defeated Nasarawa United by a lone goal.

League Standings

Remo Stars jumped to the top of the league with 18 points, but Rivers United have an outstanding game to be played on Monday.

Enyimba occupy third place with 14 points, while Sunshine Stars sit fourth with 13 points.

Bottom Four

Heartland, Lobi Stars, Akwa United, and Ikorodu City occupy the bottom four spots, with six, six, five, and five points, respectively.

The concluding NPFL matchday 8 fixtures continue on Monday with more twists and turns anticipated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

