The Nigerian Army has dismissed the rumoured death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, by some individuals on social platforms.

The army debunked the rumour in a post on its official X handle on Sunday, tagging a post by a journalist, Jackson Ude, as “Fake News”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some online reports had speculated that Mr Lagbaja, a lieutenant general, passed on at an undisclosed hospital abroad.

All the reports quoted Jackson Ude as their source without any official confirmation from the Army and Defence Headquarters.

However, the Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, on Saturday, circulated a statement that the COAS was on leave and also attending to his health outside the country.

Mr Nwachukwu, a major general, said there was no leadership vacuum in the Nigerian Army, clarifying that the Chief of Policy and Plans, Abdulsalam Ibrahim, a major general, was in charge of affairs in the army.

He said while some of the stories were laughable and deserved no further reference, others had bordered on pure mischief calculated to cause panic and confusion within the rank and file, as well as the general public.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“To be very clear, the Nigerian Army is a highly structured establishment with well-laid-out procedures and processes for dealing with different circumstances.

“Before proceeding on leave, necessary protocols were put in place for the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalami Ibrahim, to act on behalf of the COAS (Taoreed Lagbaja), while he is away.

“This is not peculiar to the army as there have been instances where unforeseen human frailty kept service chiefs away for about three months, and their Chiefs of Policy and Plans held sway in their absence.

“The Army Headquarters, therefore, enjoins the general public to remain confident in the Nigerian Army and be assured that the Service remains on top of the security situations in the country and is ever ready to defend Nigeria against any aggression on its land territory.

“Meanwhile, the Army Headquarters wishes to thank all well-meaning Nigerians who have shown genuine concern about Lt.-Gen.T. A. Lagbaja and have continued to pray for him,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

