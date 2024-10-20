The All Progressive Congress (APC) has swept the 21 local government chairmanship seats and 239 councillorship slots in Kogi in the election held on Saturday
Mamman Nda-Eri, chairperson of the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), who announced the results in Lokoja, said the election was peaceful, free, fair and credible.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that among the elected local government chairpersons was a woman that clinched the seat in Ogori-Magongo Local Government.
“APC performed excellently; it cleared all the chairmanship and councillorship positions, leaving nothing to the other 18 political parties that took part in the election.
|
“The results declared at the headquarters were earlier declared at the various collations centres by the respective Returning Officers.
READ ALSO: Opposing parties planning coalition against APC in 2027 – NNPP Chairman
“As Chairman of KOSIEC, I hereby confirm the results earlier collated and returned by the Returning Officers,” he said.
He thanked the electoral officials, security operatives, observers and journalists for their support that made the election a success.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999