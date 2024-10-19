The Police Command in Lagos state says it has detained five motorcyclists for interrogation over the death of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) on lawful duty.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this on Saturday in a statement.
Mr Hundeyin said that the suspects allegedly attacked a police patrol team sent on a rescue mission.
He said the police got a distress call on Saturday at about 1.40 a.m., that a motorcyclist ran into a trailer at WEMCO Junction, Mobile Road, PEN Cinema area of Agege and died on the spot.
|
The command’s spokesperson said that based on the report, a patrol team was mobilised to the scene.
“On arrival, the team met a large number of commercial motorcyclists gathered.
“However, the patrol team in the process of evacuating the truck away from the scene, came under attack from the motorcyclists, who insisted on torching the truck.
READ ALSO: Police confirm death of DPO in Lagos
”As a result, one ASP, 46, was injured on the head, and died on the spot, while the truck driver escaped.
“The corpses have been evacuated to Mainland General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy.
“Meanwhile, five suspects have been arrested and manhunt for other fleeing suspects is ongoing,” Mr Hundeyin said.
(NAN)
