The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), on Saturday, said it had rescued a truck driver involved in a multiple accident at Cele Bridge, along Oshodi/Apapa Expressway.
The Permanent Secretary of the agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who made this known in a statement, said that the accident happened late on Friday night.
“LASEMA in response to distress calls through the 767 and 112 toll-free lines, activated its Emergency Response Team from Cappa at 20.00hrs.
“On arrival at the scene by 20.20hrs, it was discovered that one truck, a car and tricycle were involved in an accident.
“The articulated truck, registration number unknown, was conveying a 40-feet container, laden to capacity, there was also a car, registration number KSF-830JQ and a tricycle, registration number EKY-43QG involved in the accident,” he said.
“He added that the information gathered revealed that the truck suffered mechanical failure, while ascending the bridge, rolled backwards, and in the process partially fell on the car and tricycle behind it.
“No life was lost in the incident, however, an adult male, the truck driver, sustained injuries.
“Two out of the three vehicles involved in the incident suffered extensive damage, which has caused severe disruption of traffic flow,” he said.
The LASEMA boss said measures had been taken by responders to evacuate the vehicles from the bridge.
(NAN)
