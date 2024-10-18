The House of Representatives has expressed sadness over the death of Elijah Olaluyi, a member of the House of Representatives Press Corps, who died on Thursday.

Mr Olaluyi, aged 62, died after a brief illness.

Akin Rotimi, spokesperson for the House, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, quoted the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, as describing the news of Mr Olaluyi’s demise as “tragic”.

Mr Tajudeen said that Mr Olaluyi was a media professional whose contributions would be greatly missed.

“He was a veteran who covered the National Assembly for many years and possessed invaluable institutional memories of people and events within the parliament.

“My heart goes out to his family and the Press Corps during this difficult time,” Mr Tajudeen was quoted as saying.

Similarly, Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, in a statement, described Mr Olaluyi as a professional who practised his craft “with utmost decency”.

He said that the late journalist showcased exceptional photographic skills guided by the highest ethics of journalism profession.

“Until his death, Mr Olaluyi covered the activities of the House with zeal and professional integrity,” he said.

(NAN)

