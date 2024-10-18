The Police Command in Lagos State has confirmed the death of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ijanikin Police Station, Bolaji Olugbenga.

The command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday night.

Mr Hundeyin, however, did not give details of the officer and what led to his death.

NAN had earlier gathered that the DPO was said to have slumped in the office and died before he could be rushed to a hospital on Thursday night.

It was learned that the news of his death threw the officers attached to the station into mourning.

A source from the division said the body of the officer had been moved to a mortuary.

(NAN)

