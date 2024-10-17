The Senate Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved to inaugurate a panel to interact with other organs of the party with a view to resolving the crisis rocking the party.

Leader of the Caucus, Abba Moro, disclosed this while addressing journalists after its meeting at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Moro, who represents Benue South Senatorial District, said membership of the panel would include former governors and leaders who are members of the caucus.

“After surveying recent happening in recent times within the party, we have resolved as Senate Caucus of the PDP to set an extended Caucus of the party involving some former governors, leaders of the Senate Caucus and some leaders of the party to interface with the various organs of the party with a view to resolving all matters that affect sustainability, survival and existence of the party.

“PDP Senate Caucus resolved to undertake every effort that is necessary to ensure the survival of the PDP,” he said.

The opposition party’s crisis escalated last Thursday when the National Working Committee (NWC) suspended Debo Ologunagba, the national publicity secretary, and Kamaldeen Ajibade, the national legal adviser.

However, on Friday, Mr Ologunagba, announced the suspension of Mr Damagun and the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, thus splitting the NWC, tasked with the party’s daily administration, into two.

The spokesperson subsequently announced Yayari Mohammed as the acting national chairperson.

On the same day, the Federal High Court in Abuja issued an order that Mr Damagum should be recognised as the PDP national chair until the party’s national convention, scheduled for December 2025.

On Tuesday, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, announced that there were no longer factions in that party and that the crisis rocking the party had been resolved.

Withdrawal of court cases

Mr Moro, the Senate minority leader, also said part of the caucus resolution was to advise aggrieved members of the party who have instituted legal suits against one other to withdraw them in the interest of the party.

“Consequently, the Caucus resolved to advise all party members that have cases in the court to withdraw such cases to make room for a more robust political resolution of the crises in the party, especially the desire to return to constitutional order for the party.

“In the real sense of it, the party is not factionalised, there are only contending tendencies within the party. This is what we want to bring together because we cannot afford to be drifting apart in this trying moment for the Nigerian nation,” he said.

Formidable opposition

Mr Moro said the party is the only formidable opposition party in the country.

“PDP remains the only and one formidable opposition in this country. We must be ready as a party to provide an alternative platform to Nigerians for good governance.

“Personal ambitions can only be achieved when there is a PDP that can offer us the platform to realise personal ambitions,” he added.

