Henry Akinduro, a businessman, has sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly declaring him wanted unlawfully. He sought N5 billion damages.

In the suit filed on Wednesday at the Federal High Court, Lagos, Mr Akinduro said that the EFCC declared him wanted without a valid court order.

The businessman urged the court to order the commission to remove his name from the wanted list published on the commission’s social media page.

On 11 October, the EFCC declared Mr Akinduro was wanted in a post on their X page with his photograph attached.

“The public is hereby notified that BOLAJI HENRY AKINDURO, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Obtaining Money under False Pretense, and Stealing by Conversion,” the post reads.

The post signed by its spokesperson Dele Oyewale further asked anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the commission.

Petition

However, Mr Akinduro petitioned the EFCC, accusing the commission of defamation by declaring him wanted.

He filed the petition through his lawyer Olalekan Ojo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The letter was acknowledged by the anti-graft agency on Wednesday.

Mr Ojo, in the petition, said the post by the commission declaring his client wanted was not authorised by “any court of competent jurisdiction” for it to be lawful.

He said the post was made upon the prompting of his client’s business partner following a dispute between them.

He, however, noted that the N240 million “contractual dispute” is “purely a civil business transaction with no element of criminality.”

Invite

Prior to publication declaring Mr Akunduro wanted, his lawyer acknowledged, he was invited by the EFCC on 4 June.

However, the lawyer said his client responded the following day that he could not show up as he was receiving medical treatment abroad and was unfit to travel.

“Our client, despite his medical condition, has maintained close communication with the commission,” Mr Ojo said.

“Our client regularly sends his legal officer to the Commission, affirming his willingness and desire to appear before the Commission upon due confirmation of his being fit to travel by his doctors.

“There was no further request by the commission inviting our client before the unlawful publication.

“It is to be further noted that on 11 October 2024, our client’s Legal Officer was physically present at the office of the Commission around noon to submit a correspondence to the Commission and he also reassured the Operatives of the Commission of our Client’s desire and willingness to cooperate with the investigation by the Commission upon his arrival in Nigeria.”

Mr Ojo said despite his client’s cooperation and the commission’s “reassurance” the latter still declared him wanted.

“The Commission has also by the unlawful publication subjected our Client to public humiliation and ridicule thus causing our Client loss of personal and business relationships as well as reputational damage,” Mr Ojo wrote.

