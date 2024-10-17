President Bola Tinubu has proudly joined Nigerians, the people and chiefs of Ile-Ife, and the global Yoruba community in commemorating the 50th birthday of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ojaja II.

The president noted Ooni’s extraordinary leadership and maturity since ascending the throne at 41, emphasising his significant role in preserving the rich traditions of the Yoruba people in the ancient city known as The Source.

President Tinubu acknowledged Mr Ogunwusi’s deep sense of duty, wisdom, and knowledge as he fulfils his responsibilities as both the traditional ruler of Ile-Ife, Osun State, and the revered spiritual leader of the Yoruba people.

The president also recognised Ooni’s critical contributions as Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, where he serves as a unifying figure, a steadfast supporter of government policies, and a passionate advocate for religious tolerance, peace, and the unification of our nation.

President Tinubu commended Mr Ogunwusi’s tireless advocacy for women and youth empowerment through education and entrepreneurship, underscoring his admirable philanthropy and unwavering commitment to uplifting those in need throughout Nigeria and beyond.

With heartfelt optimism and support, the president paid tribute to the Ooni for exemplifying the traditional Yoruba values of humility, peace, and generosity while also honouring the dignity and integrity of his exalted throne.

As the esteemed Yoruba monarch celebrates this significant milestone, President Tinubu offered his sincere prayers for the continued success and prosperity of His Imperial Majesty’s reign, which will undoubtedly benefit the people of Ife and the nation at large.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

October 17, 2024

