The first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and the wife of the vice president, Nana Shettima, together donated N250 million to support 5,000 women whose petty businesses were affected by the flood in Maiduguri.

Mrs Tinubu made the announcement on Thursday during their sympathy visit to the state, accompanied by the wives of Delta, Niger and Yobe State governors in Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Maiduguri was seriously hit by a devastating flood following an overflow of water from the Alau dam last September, which severely affected many businesses.

The first lady also distributed food items in addition to the cash donation as part of efforts to cushion the effects of economic hardship in the state.

She said the cash donation was specifically brought to support the women affected by the flood disaster to enable them to start small trading.

She said that they earlier donated N500 million to the state government through the Renewed Hope Programme, which was meant to go round to all the affected citizens in various communities.

Earlier, Governor Babagana Zulum thanked Mrs Tinubu for the gesture and expressed deep appreciation on behalf of the government and people of Borno.

Mr Zulum said that the first lady also brought N250 million cash for distribution to 5,000 women in addition to the N500 million donation sent earlier, adding that they have received tremendous support from the federal government after the flood disaster.

The Coordinating Minister of Health, Muhammad Pate, who also led a team of the Federation of Nigerian Pharmaceutical Industrial Association in collaboration with the Academy of Pharmacists in Nigeria, also donated some medicines in support of the flood disaster victims.

(NAN)

