A former senator, Ita Enang, has advised the federal government to ban the importation of agro-machinery and inputs to encourage the production locally by the country’s engineers.

Mr Enang gave the advice in a keynote address on Wednesday in Uyo at the 37th International Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

He said that Nigerian engineers have the capacity to produce machinery and inputs for mechanised agriculture, which would enhance food production in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the conference theme is Innovative Technologies for Sustainable Food Production and Managing Climate Change.

According to Mr Enang, a former special assistant to former President Muhammadu on Niger Delta Affairs, this is the best time for all the states and local governments to utilise available land in their states to produce food instead of waiting for oil money.

“The federal government should ban and indeed prohibit the importation of agro-machineries and inputs from other countries as Nigerian engineers can provide and even improvise machinery for agricultural engagements in Nigeria.

“The federal government should halt every action to encourage food import and cause food import provisions and enhancers to be deployed to emergency food production in the country.

“There should be total prohibition,” Mr Enang said.

He called on Nigerians to embrace agriculture and return to farming, describing it as the only way to boost food production without depending on food imports.

He said that it is far better and economically advantageous to the nation to produce rice locally, than spending money and time for importation.

He further urged the government to expedite action toward establishing the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries just like it established the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy from the Ministry of Water Resources to boost livestock production in the country.

Mr Enang also called on the government at all levels to deploy engineers’ research products and inventions to boost agriculture, citing China’s experience with economic challenges over the years.

‘Mechanical engineers ready to bring solutions to food security’

Earlier, the National Chairperson of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Alhassan Mohammed, described the theme as apt, saying that it impacted both their profession and the world.

Mr Mohammed said that as the world grappled with the challenges of food security and climate change, mechanical engineers were ready to play a vital role in finding solutions.

“This gathering offers a platform for us to exchange ideas, share knowledge and forge partnerships that will further advancements in these areas,” he said.

He also said that the institution had made great strides in providing opportunities over the years for professional growth.

