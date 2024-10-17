Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Sweden for a two-day working visit aimed at boosting trade and bilateral relations between both nations.
The vice president is accompanied by the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and some heads of government agencies and parastatals.
The visit, which is at the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will see the vice president engage in high-level talks with key government officials. He is also slated to meet with Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and the Swedish Prime Minister.
Targeted areas of strengthened collaboration between Nigeria and Sweden that will be pursued by the vice president include ICT, digitalisation, education, sustainable transport, agriculture and mining.
|
The vice president is expected back in the country on Saturday.
*Stanley Nkwocha*
*Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications*
*(Office of The Vice President)*
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999