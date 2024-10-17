Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Sweden for a two-day working visit aimed at boosting trade and bilateral relations between both nations.

The vice president is accompanied by the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and some heads of government agencies and parastatals.

The visit, which is at the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will see the vice president engage in high-level talks with key government officials. He is also slated to meet with Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and the Swedish Prime Minister.

Targeted areas of strengthened collaboration between Nigeria and Sweden that will be pursued by the vice president include ICT, digitalisation, education, sustainable transport, agriculture and mining.

The vice president is expected back in the country on Saturday.

*Stanley Nkwocha*

*Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications*

*(Office of The Vice President)*

