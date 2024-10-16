Controversial crossdresser, Idris ‘Bobrisky’ Okuneye, has denied defaming human rights lawyer Femi Falana and his son, rapper Falz. He also rejected their demand for retraction and apology.

The alleged defamatory publication is a controversial audio recording credited to Bobrisky last month. Bobrisky has denied the voice making claims about Mr Falana and concerning his jail time earlier this year to be his.

He denied ever giving Falana and Falz money, contrary to the leaked audio recording in which a person that sounded exactly like him was recounting to someone how the father and son demanded N10 million to help him secure presidential pardon for his conviction earlier this year.

“I, Okuneye Idris, aka Bobrisky didn’t give Falz or his dad any money for pardon. As a matter of fact, no penny was given to them. Have said this before and I will say it again,” he said in a statement he posted via his Instagram page on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Falana and his son issued a 12-hour ultimatum to Bobrisky to apologise and retract his defamatory claim in a cease-and-desist letter on Monday.

The letter, issued through the law firm Falana and Falana’s Chambers and signed by Olorunfemi Akinyemi and Taiwo E. Olawanle, warned that the crossdresser’s failure to comply with the demands would lead to legal action.

In September, this newspaper reported that Bobrisky, in an audio leaked by social media influencer Martins ‘VDM’ Otse, alleged that Mr Falana and Falz approached him to secure a presidential pardon for N10 million.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Bobrisky reportedly alleged that Falz contacted him on behalf of his father to arrange the pardon.

However, in a subsequent audio VDM leaked in October, the crossdresser alleged that his godfather paid N5 million to an unnamed Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) to secure the pardon.

Bobrisky did not mention Falz and his father in the second audio in which he alleged that the SAN submitted the pardon request to President Bola Tinubu on his behalf.

Meanwhile, in response to Mr Falana and his son’s cease-and-desist letter, Bobrisky, in a series of posts on his Instagram story on Wednesday night, denied defaming Falana and his son.

He also denied paying them (Mr Falana and Falz) N10 million to secure a presidential pardon during his six-month imprisonment at Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.

“In reply to the two letters in circulation from the law firm of the Falanas,” he wrote, adding that “pending the official reply from my counsel…I Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky did not publish any defamatory statement or statements concerning the learned SAN (Falana) and his son, Falz.”

He continued, “And that it is in the public domain pursuant to my solicitor’s letter dated the 27th day of September 2024 that I have denied any knowledge of what VDM published.”

Hold publisher responsible

The crossdresser said he stands by his earlier denial of any link with the controversial audio recordings, adding that whoever felt defamed by them should hold the publisher responsible.

“I stand by my express denial and put the matter to strict proof and advise that whoever has been defamed should hold the publisher of the defamatory content and my fundamental rights to privacy of my communications should be respected and protected.”

He again denied giving Mr Falana and his son money, adding, “The person that published an audio online should take full responsibility for what he posted in public.”

He added that his lawyer would ensure the public receives all necessary information concerning the allegations.

“My lawyer will respond to any further information the public wants about this ongoing issue trending on social media. Before some of you drop comments on my page please look for a lawyer to advise you,” said Bobrisky.

On Tuesday, this newspaper reported that the Lagos State High Court ordered social media influencer, VeryDarkMan (VDM), to take down defamatory videos and comments targeting renowned lawyer Mr Falana and his son, Falz, within 21 days.

The ruling was delivered on Monday by Justice M.O. Dawodu, following Mr Falana’s preliminary application, which sought to prevent further defamation from VDM.

The court directed VDM to delete and stop the distribution or circulation of the defamatory content, initially posted on 24 September via his social media channels, concerning Mr Falana and his son.

Background

Since VDM leaked the two audio recordings of Bobrisky’s prison conversations, the matter has sparked widespread controversy.

This newspaper reported that the allegations include an alleged N15 million bribe paid to officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to drop money laundering charges against Bobrisky.

Additionally, the allegations also include that the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) received bribes to place Bobrisky in VIP custody instead of a standard prison cell.

In response to the allegations, the anti-graft agency and NCoS launched investigations into the matter while the House of Representatives initiated hearings, which are currently ongoing.

In April, this newspaper reported that the EFCC arrested Bobrisky on six counts, including money laundering and Naira mutilation but during his trial at the Federal High Court in Lagos, Judge Abimbola Awogboro dismissed the money laundering charges (counts five and six) at the EFCC’s request but sentenced Bobrisky to six months in prison for Naira abuse.

The judge, however, sentenced the crossdresser to six months imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Bobrisky began serving his sentence on 24 March the day he was arrested and was released from Kirikiri Correctional Centre on 5 August

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

