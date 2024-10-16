The Senate on Wednesday confirmed 21 nominees as Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the confirmation of the nominees after they were cleared by the senators at the Committee of the Whole.

The upper chamber approved the appointments after considering the report of its Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs, presented by its chairperson, Abdullahi Yahaya.

The commissioners are Linda Oti (Abia), Akpan Effiong (Akwa Ibom), Enefe Ekene (Anambra), Steve Ugba (Benue), Eyonsa Whiley (Cross River), Aruviere Egharhevwe (Delta), and Nduka Awuregu (Ebonyi).

Others are Victor Eboigbe (Edo), Wumi Ogunlola (Ekiti), Ozo Obodougo (Enugu), Kabir Mashi (Katsina) Adamu Fand (Kano), Kunle Wright (Lagos), Almakura Abdulkadir (Nasarawa), Bako Shetima (Niger) and Amosun Akintoye (Ogun).

Nathaniel Adejutelegan (Ondo), Saad Bello Ibrahim (Plateau), Aji Anuluri (Yobe), and Bello Rabiu Garba (Zamfara) were also confirmed.

Mr Yahaya, the senator representing Kebbi North Senatorial District, said the nominees have been screened at the committee level and that they possessed all the requirements for the positions.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said the appointments would ensure fairness and federal representation in all the geo-political zones.

“This confirmation brings the commission to its full complement, with every state having representation,” Mr Yahaya added.

He thereafter recommended their confirmation and urged the senators to support them in achieving their official duties.

Mr Akpabio subsequently put the confirmation request to vote and the majority of the senators supported it through voice votes.

After the confirmation, the senate president congratulated the commissioners and urged them to be fair while carrying out their duties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

