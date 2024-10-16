No fewer than 16 persons have died from a cholera outbreak in Niger State, with 165 cases recorded and a 9 per cent mortality rate, Dangana Ibrahim, the state’s commissioner for primary healthcare, said.

He announced this at a meeting of the State Taskforce Committee on Primary Healthcare and Immunisation, chaired by Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba in Minna.

According to the commissioner, 145 patients have been successfully treated and discharged.

“To prevent further spread, contingency measures have been implemented, including the distribution of essential medical supplies to affected areas and health facilities,” Mr Ibrahim said.

He added that the affected local government areas are Paiko, Gurara, Suleja, Bosso, and Katcha and that the state’s disease surveillance system has been activated.

According to him, active contact tracing and case management are ongoing in all affected communities.

He said the state had intensified sensitisation and awareness campaigns focused on personal and environmental hygiene to curb further outbreaks.

Mr Ibrahim also explained that the State Taskforce Committee on Primary Healthcare and Immunisation was designed to promote inter-sectoral collaboration for effective primary healthcare delivery.

The committee includes members from various ministries, departments, agencies, and partners such as the WHO, UNICEF, and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

In its inaugural meeting, the committee reviewed challenges, identified weaknesses, and discussed areas for improvement, aligning with Governor Umaru Bago’s vision of providing accessible healthcare services.

Ibrahim emphasised that the state government’s New Niger Agenda prioritised healthcare, focusing on ensuring the health of residents, safe childbirth, and immunisation against diseases.

He expressed confidence that with effective implementation, the state would be able to mitigate the spread of diseases and provide quality healthcare services.

