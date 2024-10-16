Nigeria’s Wahid Enitan Oshodi has been unanimously elected as the 6th President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) during the Elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the African Union (AU) Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Mr Oshodi becomes the second Nigerian to lead the continental body, following Segun George, who served from 1988 to 1996.

As the Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), Oshodi will succeed Egypt’s Khaled El-Salhy, who completed three terms as ATTF President.

The 40-member electorate unanimously supported Oshodi, reflecting overwhelming delegate support for his leadership over the next four years.

With this election, Oshodi stands as the only Nigerian heading a continental sports organisation.

Cameroon’s Alfred Bagueka was also unanimously elected as the Deputy President of ATTF.

Additionally, Germain Karou and Andrew Mudibo were elected as Executive Vice Presidents (EVP) for Technical and Development, respectively.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The positions for EVP Administration, Finance, Media/PR, and Marketing saw keen competition among candidates from Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Sudan, Ethiopia, Mauritania, and Uganda.

For EVP Marketing, Ghana’s Mawuko Afadzinu triumphed over Uganda’s Robert Jjagwe with 22 votes to 18.

Ethiopia’s Tesfaye Bizane won EVP Media/PR with 29 votes. South Africa’s Hajera Kajee secured EVP Finance with 20 votes, and Egypt’s Moataz Ashour won EVP Administration with 32 votes.

READ ALSO: Nigeria names teenage stars for 2024 African Championships in Ethiopia

Also, Nigeria’s Olabanji Oladapo was elected into the ATTF Council as one of the eight-member Council from Africa.

Oladapo contested with 15 others, with eight of them making the list.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

