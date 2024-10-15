President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with a former governor of Oyo State and Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Ladoja, over the demise of his wife, Tinuade.

The president extended his condolences to the former governor’s family, associates of the spouse, and the Celestial Church of Christ, where she served as a member of the Pastors-In-Council.

President Tinubu noted the contributions of the departed to humanity, affirming her strength in charitable works, wise counsel and advocacy for the welfare and education of women and children.

The president praised Tinuade’s selfless lifestyle of living for the good of others and expanding the gospel, serving courageously in the highest decision-making body of the Celestial Church of Christ and the Women in Council for many years.

The president earnestly prayed for the repose of the departed matriarch’s soul and for God’s comforting arms to strengthen the family during this difficult time.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

October 15, 2024

