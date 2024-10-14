The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has dissociated itself from some individuals and companies falsely claiming to represent it.

It said the persons and companies negotiating contracts with service providers for pilgrims’ accommodations and feeding arrangements in Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj are impostors.

The commission’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Usara, said this in a statement on Monday.

Mrs Usara said some of the individuals representing the companies have gone so far as to enter into contracts with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in the name of the commission.

“The Chairman of the Commission, Prof Abdullahi Usman, wishes to inform the general public, and all stakeholders within the country and beyond, that NAHCON has not authorised any individual, group, or agent to enter into contracts or make any arrangements or agreements on its behalf whether in Nigeria or Saudi Arabia for the year’s Hajj.

“NAHCON strictly conducts all official transactions through its recognised and authorised personnel, following due process.

“Any agreement or arrangement entered into without a formal approval by the chairman and the direct involvement of NAHCON’s staff officially assigned to the task is unauthorised, and the Commission will not be obligated to honour such contracts,” the statement said.

Mrs Usara urged the public and service providers in Saudi Arabia and Nigeria to exercise caution and ensure that all dealings with the commission are done through its official channels of communication.

“This is to protect the commission’s unsuspecting clientele from falling victim to fraudulent schemes. NAHCON will not take responsibility for any losses incurred by victims of such,” she added.

She asked the public to contact the commission for clarification or to verify the authenticity of any claims.

Hajj 2025

The 2025 Hajj will witness major changes, as the Saudi authorities are now responsible for pilgrim accommodations and food throughout their stay in the holy land.

In the past, state Hajj Commissions and NAHCON were responsible for providing living expenses during the Hajj exercise.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the change last month during meetings with NAHCON and other stakeholders.

States such as Edo, Kano, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have commenced preparations for the 2025 Hajj following the announcement of an initial deposit requirement of N8 million.

The FCT Pilgrims Board also appointed Kadiri Edah as the new director.

Mr Edah took over from Mohammed Adamu, who supervised the board during the 2024 Hajj, a period marked by controversy and dissatisfaction among pilgrims who participated in the exercise.

