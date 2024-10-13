A middle-aged man, Abdulrafiu Afegbua, has been killed by gunmen suspected to be assassins in Edo State.

The incident occurred on 5 October at Awoyemi area in Okpella community, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo.

According to reports, Mr Afegbua received a phone call at night while at home with his wife.

Despite his wife’s pleas to ignore the call, he rushed out to meet the unidentified caller. Upon arrival, Afegbua was shot at close range in the chest and neck, resulting in his death.

A source said after waiting for her husband’s return, the wife attempted to contact him via phone, but her calls to the husband’s phone line were unanswered.

A search party later discovered the victim’s body in a nearby bush, near his abandoned motorbike.

The police spokesperson in Edo State, Moses Yamu, a superintendent of police, confirmed the incident and said the police were investigating the killing.

(NAN)

