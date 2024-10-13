The Edo State Government has written to Monday Okpebholo, the governor-elect, requesting that he establish his transition team.

This team will collaborate with the outgoing administration’s transition team to ensure a seamless transfer of power.

In a letter dated 10 October, the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Joseph Eboigbe, stated that forming the team would facilitate meaningful discussions and vital information sharing between both parties.

He said the move followed Governor Godwin Obaseki’s inauguration of a 20-member transition committee in July to oversee the smooth transition of power.

The letter reads: “I hope this message finds you in great spirits. As we prepare for the transition of power, we believe it is crucial to establish a smooth and effective collaboration between your team and our current administration.

“To facilitate this process, we invite you and your party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to initiate the formation of your transition team at your earliest convenience.

“Establishing this team will allow us to begin meaningful discussions and share vital information that will ensure a seamless transfer of responsibilities and continuity of governance.

“We are committed to providing you with the necessary support and resources to make this transition as effective and efficient as possible.

“Consequently, 14 October 2024 is proposed for the inaugural meeting for members of both Transition Committees.

“Together, we can set the foundation for a successful administration that meets the expectations of our constituents,” the letter stated.

Mr Okpebholo, the APC candidate, defeated the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Asue Ighodalo, in the September 2024 Edo governorship election.

