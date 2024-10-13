Thoughts and Mace (T&M), an organisation advocating for best governance practices in Africa, is set to launch a book that showcases the power of collective and consistent action in influencing change.

Titled, “It is imPOSSIBLE: Influencing Change in Nigeria,” the book will be officially launched on Monday in Abuja.

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will deliver the keynote remarks at the event.

A soft launch of the book had taken place on 8 October at the Ford Foundation office in Lagos. At the “Lagos Conversations: Creatives and Civil Society Uniting for Change,” discussions were centred on sparking collaboration between young creatives in the art, music, and social media spaces with civil society actors.

The Lagos conversations highlight how these groups can leverage each other’s strengths to influence change, address social issues, and inspire action, organisers said.

Organisers said the book “It is imPOSSIBLE: Influencing Change in Nigeria” by Udo Ilo presents an insightful reflection on the complexities of driving societal and policy change in Nigeria.

Mr Ilo is the Executive Director at Centre for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC). In the last two decades, he has worked to support a framework of democratic accountability that allows for the primacy of citizens’ voices through his professional roles and writings as a social commentator. At various times, he has led advocacy delegations to Brussels, London, United Nations and Washington DC. He has also testified as a witness before the United State Congress.

In a country where governance often lags behind citizens’ needs, the group said this book offers a roadmap for change agents, examining the efforts of civil society organisations, activists, and leaders who work tirelessly to improve the lives of Africans despite numerous challenges.

Mr Osinbajo, the keynote speaker, will provide deeper context to the book’s themes of collective action, accountability, and societal transformation.

The event will culminate in a fireside chat, where discussants will explore the real possibilities for change in Nigeria and the role various stakeholders can play in driving this

Thoughts and Mace (T&M) is a policy and third sector support firm established to ensure that governance in Africa and beyond reflects the best interest of citizens and ordinary people.

The organisation is focused on supporting third sector institutions to serve their beneficiaries better and also address policy and legislative framework that undermine the civic space and democratic practices.

Proponents of the organisation said it is a social enterprise with a wide network which provides the right answers to important questions around democracy, third sector effectiveness and legislative accountability.

