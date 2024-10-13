The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development (MSMD), has committed to working closely with the Zamfara State Government to leverage the state’s mineral resources for economic development.
Speaking while receiving Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal in his office, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, emphasised the importance of the state to Nigeria’s mining sector, highlighting the need to eliminate impediments stifling mining development in the state.
“Zamfara is one of Nigeria’s most resource-rich states, particularly in solid minerals. It is essential for all levels of government to collaborate in responsibly exploiting these resources and ensuring that the revenue benefits both Zamfara citizens and Nigerians as a whole,” the minister stated.
Governor Lawal noted that his visit aimed to enhance cooperation between the federal and state governments in addressing challenges in the mining sector.
“We discussed security concerns and strategies to better utilize our mineral resources for the benefit of both Zamfara and the nation. We need to explore the necessary infrastructure to attract investors to solid minerals,” Gov Lawal said.
Recent federal government’s efforts to improve the mining environment in Zamfara, according to a statement from the office of the minister, include the elimination of several banditry leaders and ongoing security operations designed to create a safer investment climate.
*Segun Tomori*
Special Assistant on Media
to the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development.
11 October 2024
