In a concerted effort to tackle the pervasive allegations of corruption within Nigeria’s judiciary, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, will host the 37th Anti-Corruption Situation Room (ACSR) on 16-17 October. This conference will focus on providing effective strategies for transparency and accountability in the judiciary.

The theme of this pivotal event, “Addressing Corruption in the Judiciary and Providing Effective Strategies for Transparency and Accountability,” is particularly timely in light of alarming findings from the recent corruption survey conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and UNODC.

Released in July 2024, the survey revealed that an estimated $1.23 billion (approximately N721 billion) was paid in bribes to public officials in Nigeria during 2023, with a significant portion directed towards the judiciary. These figures highlight a persistent issue that demands urgent attention, especially given recent high-profile cases of judicial corruption, including attempts to bribe judicial officials during election proceedings.

In a statement signed by HEDA Chairman Olanrewaju Suraju, the organisation emphasised that the integrity of the judiciary is at stake. He noted the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders including judicial leaders, civil society, and government officials to address these systemic challenges.

“This ACSR will serve as a vital platform for dialogue and collaborative reform efforts. The event will not only assess the current state of judicial corruption but will also focus on developing actionable recommendations aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability within the system,” Mr Suraju stated.

He further added, “Key objectives of the conference include increasing understanding of the challenges faced by judicial officers, fostering engagement between academia and civil society, and collaborating with the newly appointed Chief Justice of Nigeria on reform agenda.”

Meanwhile, the expected outcomes from the conference include a comprehensive understanding of judicial corruption, the formulation of reform recommendations, and strengthened partnerships among stakeholders to effectively combat corruption in the judiciary.

Participants including legal scholars, judiciary leaders, anti-corruption advocates, government officials, and representatives from international organisations, will have the opportunity to engage in discussions on strategies to eliminate corruption and ensure that the judiciary remains a bastion of justice for all Nigerians.

