The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Board of Trustees (BoT) have condoled with the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mohammad Makarfi, over the death of his son, Faisal Makarfi.

This is contained in separate statements by the party’s acting National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Manga, and the Board Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, on Saturday in Abuja.

Faisal, who died in a car crash on Saturday evening, will be buried on Sunday morning in Makarfi town, Kaduna State.

Mr Manga commiserated with Mr Makarfi, who is the BoT Secretary and former chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, describing the death as a huge loss.

While expressing the party‘s grief over the death, Mr Manga asked God to provide the Makarfi family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Similarly, the BoT in a statement by its chairman, Mr Wabara, expressed the condolences of the entire members of the board to Makarfi and family, describing it as a tragic loss.

“Losing a child is an unimaginable pain, and we stand with him during this very difficult time.

“Dr Faisal’s passing is not only a loss to his family but to all those whose lives he touched through his dedication and compassion,” he said.

Mr Wabara prayed God to grant the family strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He also prayed God to forgive Faisal’s shortcomings, reward him for his good deeds, and grant him Al Jannah Firdaus.

“The entire PDP family is united in grief with the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and we extend our full support during this trying period,” Mr Wabara said.

(NAN)

