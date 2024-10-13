Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, has inaugurated a 94-bed Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Egbe, Kogi State.

The FOB, donated by a senator, Sunday Karimi, aimed to enhance security in Kogi West.

Mr Lagbaja, while inaugurating the FOB on Saturday in Egbe, commended Mr Karimi’s gesture, stating it would benefit the entire state.

The COAS, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Obinna Onubogu, stressed that the FOB was a testament to the vision, dedication and collaborative efforts exhibited by the Kogi West senator.

“Let me express my heartfelt appreciation to you for your tenacity and commitment in spearheading the construction and completion of this strategic facility.

“As chief of Army staff, I make bold to say that through this kind of partnership and shared vision, Nigeria Army is reassured that members of the civil populace appreciate our efforts in curbing insecurity across the nation.

“I’m confident that this facility will no doubt enhance military operations and overall security operations in Egbe and along the border between Kwara and Kogi state,” Mr Lagbaja said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The COAS, therefore, assured the entire people of Kogi that the facility would be used for the purpose for which it was constructed.

He expressed his gratitude to Governor Ahmed Ododo for supporting the project alongside the support his administration was giving to the Nigerian Army.

The COAS, however, appealed to the governor to see how the landscaping of the facility could be improved to reduce erosion effect within its premises.

He urged the officers and men of the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army to commit themselves to the call to duty, honour and sacrifice.

In his remarks, Governor Ahmed Ododo, represented by the State Security Adviser, Jerry Omodara, reaffirmed that his administration would continue to prioritise the security of lives and property.

The governor commended Mr Karimi for the initiative, describing the Senator as a pride of the state worthy of emulation.

Earlier, Mr Karimi said the project was not government-funded but personally funded by him to enhance the security of the lives and property of Kogi communities and the bordering states of Ekiti, Kwara, and Osun.

“It is my personal initiative and fully funded by me personally and my family for the good of our people and neighbouring communities,” Mr Karimi said.

He, however. noted that the security of lives and property could better be achieved with the collective collaboration of the citizens.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

