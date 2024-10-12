The former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms in Nigeria’s Presidency, Joe Abah, a lawyer, will on Tuesday join other development experts, anti-corruption crusaders, activists and policy analysts to witness the 2024 edition of Behavioural Change Conference organised by a cohort of civil society organisations under the umbrella of Behaviour Change Cohort of the MacArthur Foundation.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, the conference which will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, 15 and 16 October in Abuja, aims to redefine the approach to anti-corruption initiatives while fostering long-lasting behavioural change across the country.

Mr Abah, who is currently the Country Director of Development Alternatives Incorporated- committed to “shaping a more livable world”, will deliver the keynote address on the theme: “Nigeria at a Critical Crossroad: Securing the Future with Enduring Anti-Corruption Policies”.

The organisers, which include the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, Lux Terra Leadership Foundation, and Step Up Nigeria, have within the past five years worked together to innovate ideas and programmes aimed at building the culture of integrity and sound characters towards addressing the endemic corruption challenge facing the country.

The conference is expected to feature other notable speakers including the Executive Director of the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development, Otive Igbuzor; and the Executive Director of the Policy Innovation Centre, Osasuyi Dirisu, among others.

Report, documentary launch

According to the organisers, the conference will also showcase a five-year report and the premiere of a documentary film, which are aimed at celebrating the remarkable achievements of the cohort.

“It will also set precedence for a collaborative roadmap for advancing anti-corruption efforts and fostering lasting behavioural change across Nigeria,” the group said.

The Executive Director of the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, Akin Fadeyi, has described the conference as crucial to the collective efforts to minimise corruption in the country.

In his words, this conference “represents a pivotal moment in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.”

He said: “Over the past five years, we’ve seen profound shifts, and this event will not only showcase these milestones but also forge new pathways to sustain this change.

“The conversations here will serve as a catalyst for embedding integrity and accountability into the fabric of Nigerian society. Together, we are building a future free from corruption’s grip.”

Mr Fadeyi said the event will foster meaningful dialogue and collaborative strategies to fight corruption and promote integrity.

“It is more than just a gathering, this event is a rallying call to action, emphasising the urgent need for collective responsibility in building a corruption-free Nigeria,” he said.

Remark

The collaborative partners of the Behavioral Change Conference also echoed similar sentiments.

According to the Executive Director of Lux Terra Leadership Foundation, George Ehusani, national growth is only achieved where integrity and transparency are fostered in the leadership system and are embedded in the values of every citizen.

He said, “Our society is at a critical juncture, with corruption challenging our values every day. This conference offers an opportunity for us all, especially our leaders to reaffirm our commitment to transparency, justice, and service.

“True national progress is built on integrity, and this event is part of a transformative movement. I firmly believe that with collective effort, we can nurture a Nigeria that stands for accountability and fairness”.

At the 2023 edition of the conference, the former ICPC Chairman, Bolaji Owasonoye, a professor, reportedly addressed the role of senior civil servants and politicians in fueling corruption.

He said the lack of administrative experience among certain leaders, especially those in academia, often results in their involvement in corrupt activities, as they fall prey to the manipulation of seasoned civil servants entrenched in corrupt practices.

Like the 2023 conference, this year’s conference will create a room to openly discuss corrupt practices among civil servants and political office holders, while highlighting some of the most effective ways to address this.

