The Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Basheer Lado, say there have been cordial relationships between the executive and legislative arms of government because of the dedication to ensuring good governance.

Mr Lado, a former senator who represented Kano Central Senatorial District between 2011 to 2015, stated this in a statement issued by his media office on Friday.

The president’s aide said his office is committed to ensuring a swift legislative approval of all presidency’s requests, especially on confirmation of nominees forvarious positions.

He also stressed the need for smooth implementation of federal government policies in the interest of the country.

“As part of efforts to promote and facilitate productive engagement between the Executive and the Legislative arms of government, the Office of the Special Adviser is dedicated to ensuring healthy collaboration between both arms in advancing transparency, accountability and effective governance.

“The Office of the Special Adviser remains committed to fostering a constructive working relationship that ensures the swift legislative approval of executive nominees and the smooth implementation of government policies aimed at national development,” Mr Lado said.

Financial Reforms

Mr Lado said President Tinubu’s commitment to developing the economy of the country was the reason for appointing nominees to various financial institutions.

He commended President Tinubu for his financial reforms and appointment of nominees to handle financial positions.

“President Tinubu’s vision of appointing capable and highly qualified individuals to key positions in critical financial institutions remains central to his administration’s broader agenda of enhancing fiscal discipline,” he added.

Nominations

The president’s aide said due to the cordial relationship between the presidency and the legislative arm of government, some nominees were screened by several Committees in the Senate between Monday to Friday.

Some of those screened are Omolola Oloworaran, appointed as Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Abdullahi Usman as Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and appointment of 21 nominees as Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Mr Lado said the screenings were conducted in line with the commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s financial institutions, curbing leakages, and boosting revenue flows to accelerate national development.

He noted that if the Senate confirmed Ms Oloworaran’s appointment as the DG of PenCom, the agency would ensure financial transparency, accountability, safeguard pension funds, and advance sustainable pension reforms for the benefit of all Nigerians.

The president’s aide said other nominees would help the federal government to develop the economy and increase the revenue of the government.

