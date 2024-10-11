Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the National Road Safety Advisory Council (NaRSAC) with a charge on members to align with global best practices in reducing traffic crashes.

He therefore tasked the council to set National Road Safety Strategy targets and ensure effective coordination between federal, state, and local governments to achieve shared road safety objectives.

Speaking during the ceremony on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Vice President Shettima emphasised the critical nature of road safety, stating, “Road safety is not merely a matter of policy but a critical part of the lifeline that connects the people of this nation.”

He further praised the(FRSC) commitment, noting that the Corps has “consolidated a robust strategy to address the nation’s road traffic challenges” in its relatively short existence.

The establishment of NaRSAC aligns with recommendations from the World Bank Country Capacity Review, which identified areas for improvement in Nigeria’s road traffic administration and safety management.

VP Shettima urged FRSC Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed to embrace these recommendations as “a catalyst for the much-needed reforms in this sector.”

The vice president also commended the seamless coordination between federal and state executives, as well as various government agencies saying, “This spirit of unity exemplifies the essence of working together for the common good.”

The vice president noted that the initiative is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s promise to strengthen administrative capacities across government bodies.

“I am confident that this intervention will enhance our transportation system and contribute to sustainable economic growth in Nigeria,” Mr Shettima stated.

In his charge to the newly inaugurated council members, Mr Shettima emphasised their role in “setting National Road Safety Strategy targets and ensuring coordination between the federal, state, and local governments in achieving our shared road safety objectives.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, who is also secretary of the advisory council, said the inauguration of the body opens a new vista in road safety management in Nigeria, including fast-tracking the implementation of the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) which is the country’s response to the call for safe use of the road.

He said the inauguration of the council underscores the commitment of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in safeguarding the lives of property of citizens on the roads, noting that the implementation of the NRSS provides a clear direction towards achieving the vision for road safety, using the globally accepted “safe system approach” for managing road safety.

Further referencing the effective implementation of the NRSS as a top priority of the council, the corps marshal said that Nigeria now has an opportunity of reducing to zero deaths, the number of casualties recorded in road traffic crashes.

The NaRSAC has Vice President Kashim Shettima as chairman with membership drawn from six governors, one representing each of the six geo-political zones; Ministers of Transportation, Works, Health, Justice, Education, Finance, Environment, Police Affairs, Interior, Budget and Economic Planning, FCT, Information and Labour & Productivity.

Other members include the National Security Adviser, President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), and the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

*Stanley Nkwocha*

*Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications*

*(Office of The Vice President)*

*11th October, 2024*

