The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, has said protecting children from vision impairment is crucial to the nation’s goal of ensuring quality health for children.

According to him, there’s a need to broaden access to comprehensive eye care and integrate eye health into existing healthcare systems to address vision impairment among children in Nigeria.

He said this on Thursday at a stakeholders meeting in Abuja as Nigeria joined the global effort to mark the 2024 World Sight Day which is themed: “Love Your Eyes Kids”.

World Sight Day which is celebrated on the second Thursday of October each year, is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about blindness and vision impairment.

It was first launched in 2000 as part of the Lions Club International Foundation’s “Sight First Campaign”.

For the year 2024, World Sight Day is focused on increasing public attention on eye care in young people and “inspiring children everywhere to love their eyes.”

Minister speaks

Speaking on this, Mr Pate, represented by the Ministry’s Director on Special Projects, Charles Nzelu, said the Nigerian government is dedicated to addressing vision impairment and blindness in Nigerian children.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He pointed out that millions of children worldwide suffer from untreated vision conditions, hindering their education and future potential.

He also stated that the theme of this year’s campaign highlights the need for collaboration and partnership to ensure that “every child deserves to see the world with clarity and precision”.

Mr Nzelu said vision is a fundamental part of a child’s overall health and intellectual development.

“Our collective action is necessary to improve awareness and advocacy, expand access to comprehensive eye care, integrate eye health into healthcare systems and foster innovative solutions to increase access,” he said.

Data on children with vision impairment

According to data released by WHO in 2020, about 19 million children under the age of 15 years are visually impaired and about 1.4 million children amongst them suffer irreversible blindness.

In most cases, the conditions were preventable.

According to this study, the leading cause of blindness in this age group is cataract.

Other leading causes are vitamin A deficiency and neonatal infections, congenital and developmental glaucoma.

The study also listed uncorrected refractive errors which can usually be prevented by the early use of corrective eyeglasses.

Government efforts

Speaking on this, the minister said the government through the integration of Primary Eye Care (PEC) into Primary Health Care (PHC), is working to improve access to vision care across the country.

He said this is to ensure access to eye care services at the grassroots level while noting that “Effective Spectacular Coverage Initiative Nigeria (ESCIN) Jigibola 2.0 has officially launched in partnerships with other line ministries like education, transport, private sector and media to achieve sustainable goals.”

He advised parents, caregivers and teachers to identify with the initiative which is expected to impact millions of children living with some form of sight challenges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

