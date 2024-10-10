The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Badamasi Lawal, as the National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced Mr Lawal’s confirmation during the plenary after he was cleared by voice votes.

The upper chamber approved the appointment after considering the report of its Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Investments, presented by its Chairman, Idiat Adebule.

Mrs Adebule, the senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, said the nominee had been screened at the committee level and that he possessed the necessary professional, moral and legal qualities required for the appointment.

She said there is no petition against the nominee and that he had submitted evidence of tax payment to the federal government.

The senator, thereafter, recommended Mr Lawal’s confirmation.

The senate president subsequently put the confirmation request to voice vote and the majority of the senators supported.

After the confirmation, Mr Akpabio said the new coordinator would address several scandals in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

The Senate president congratulated Mr Lawal and urged him to be fair in carrying out official duties.

President Bola Tinubu nominated him for the position in August. He had served as commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs in Katsina State.

Mr Lawal will replace Halima Shehu, the former CEO of NSIPA, who was suspended over alleged financial scandals.

After Mrs Shehu was suspended, President Tinubu directed Akindele Egbuwalo, the national N-Power programme manager, to replace her in acting capacity, pending the conclusion of investigations.

