The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to reconstruct the collapsed Alau Dam in Borno State, North-East Nigeria, to prevent another flood disaster.

This call was the outcome of a motion moved on Thursday on the floor of the House by Abdulkadir Rahis (APC, Borno).

Alau Dam collapse and the Borno flood disaster

Maiduguri metropolis and parts of Borno were hit by heavy flooding following the failure of the Alau Dam on 10 September.

PREMIUM TIMES published an investigation which showed that the dam was poorly maintained. Additionally, safety upgrades were not carried out, and systemic failures plagued the spillway. The failures included regulatory shortcomings, operational issues, and insufficient budgetary provisions.

Alau Dam, located 20 kilometres outside Maiduguri, was constructed in 1986 during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida for irrigation, flood control, and water supply. It had previously collapsed.

The first collapse occurred in September 1994, displacing more than 4,000 people and causing significant property damage.

In the aftermath of the recent flood, President Bola Tinubu ordered integrity tests to be carried out on all dams in the country to avert future disasters.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The Motion

In the motion, Mr Rahis, who represents the Maiduguri metropolis, recalled the devastating effect of the previous flood caused by the dam’s collapse 30 years ago, noting that about half a million residents were displaced at that time.

He pointed out that Alau Dam, with a maximum storage capacity of 112 million litres, provides water for irrigation and domestic use in Maiduguri.

“Exactly 30 years later, on 10 September 2024, Maiduguri is once again hit by the worst flood in its history, affecting over 60 per cent of the city and destroying lives, properties, and critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, hospitals, schools, markets, and other public utilities,” he said.

The lawmaker noted that the collapse occurred despite annual budgetary allocations by the federal government for the dam.

“Despite several budgetary allocations over the years, the Alau Dam has remained in poor condition, leading to recurring collapses and subsequent floods,” the legislator added.

Consequently, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation to reassess, fortify, and reconstruct the Alau Dam to prevent future floods or other mishaps.

The House also called on the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to include the reconstruction of the Alau Dam in its 2025 budget estimates, with a view to providing a permanent solution to the problem.

The motion was not debated. Members voted in support of the motion when it was put to vote by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

The Speaker directed the Committees on Water Resources, Appropriations, and Legislative Compliance to ensure its implementation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

