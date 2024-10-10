The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of.Abdullahi Saleh as the substantive chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

His confirmation followed the presentation and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs at plenary.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Bello Abubakar (APC-Niger) said the nomination of Mr Saleh, a professor, was in accordance with section 3(2) of the NAHCON Act 2006.

Mr Abubakar said the committee did not receive any petition against him; he had been cleared by security agencies, presented his tax clearance, code of conduct acknowledgement slip.

He said the nominee possessed the required qualifications and wide experience to be appointed chairman of the commission.

He said the nominee was articulate and meticulous in his responses to questions during the screening exercise.

Mr Abubakar, consequently urged the Senate to confirm the nominee for appointment as

NAHCON chairman.

Contributing, the Deputy President of Senate, Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano), commended the committee for conducting a thorough screening of the nominee.

He said the nominee had garnered a lot of experience, having served in similar position in his state.

The Senate thereafter confirmed the appointment of Mr Saleh.

