Nigerian soldiers have arrested three suspected bandits and a man allegedly supplying them with arms and logistics in and outside Taraba State.

The Acting Assistant Director of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and army public relations, Olubodunde Oni, disclosed this in a statement released in Jalingo on Thursday morning.

Mr Oni, an army captain, also said the three suspected bandits were arrested in Jeb-Jeb, a border community between Taraba and Plateau State.

“Following credible intelligence reports, a special operation was launched on 7 October 2024 in Andamin general area of Karim Lamido LGA, leading to the successful apprehension of some suspected bandits at Jeb – Jeb, a border community between Taraba and Plateau States.

“The bandits, identified as Adamu Abubakar, Mohammed Bello, and Musa Adamu, are believed to be responsible for a series of criminal activities, including armed robberies, kidnappings, and violent assaults on communities in the Area.”

According to him, Sani Inusa, a suspected arms supplier, was arrested in Bunka village of Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“A key terrorist logistics supplier working with a notorious terrorist group in Taraba state was arrested in a separate operation in Bunka village of Lau LGA.

“The suspect, named Musa Inusa, is believed to be providing essential supplies and other materials to terrorists operating in the Area.

“His arrest is expected to disrupt the supply chain and further weaken the operational capabilities of the group.”

He said a Jackknife, N2,400, wraps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp and other illicit drugs were recovered from the suspect.

“These arrests come as part of a broader effort of 6 Brigade to curb the rising wave of inter-state criminality within its Area of Operations.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects have been active in the state for several years, and Investigation is in progress to apprehend other members of the criminal syndicate.

“6 Brigade Nigerian Army assures the public that the fight against banditry and terrorism will continue with full vigour. Citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies,” he said.

