The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has raided two schools in Enugu and seized pirated books worth over N7 million.

The schools are Marist Brothers Secondary School, Emene and Divine Love Secondary School Trans Ekulu, Enugu.

Speaking on Wednesday’s operation, the Director of NCC, Enugu Office, Ngozi Okeke, said the exercise was part of the commission’s effort to end piracy activities in Enugu and its environs.

She added that the copyright officers, led by the Assistant Chief Copyright Officer, Ambrose Odoh, carried out the operation after receiving a tip-off.

She listed some confiscated books, including Religious and National Value by A.N., Security Education Work Book Compass edition (Revised) by Ebizie Anches Publishers, and Macmillan Brilliant English for Senior School School Book Three by Macmillan Nigeria.

Others are Basic Science Made Easier School Book One and Home Economics for Junior Secondary by West African Book Publishers and Business Studies Work Book for Junior Secondary School by Egbe.T. Ehiametalor, amongst others.

According to Mrs Okeke, books from different publishing companies were confiscated because they were stocked in the school bookstores and ready for distribution to the students.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The action is in continuation of the NCC Enugu office’s determination to sanitise and rid the state of pirated and substandard books in schools.

“The value of all the books seized is estimated above N7 million,” Mrs Okeke said.

She added, “What we have done is part of the commission’s mandate to protect and promote the rights of authors and other genuine investors in the book industries.

“It is our duty to ensure that authors get rewards for their creative endeavour,” Mrs Okeke said.

She explained that the Director General of NCC, John Asein, has zero tolerance for piracy and infringement of copyright laws.

She urged the public to support the commission with credible information that would enable them to tackle the menace of piracy in the state.

The NCC, on 20 September, seized pirated books worth over N5.7 million from schools in Enugu.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

