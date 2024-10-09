The police have arrested Usamatu Adamu, the village head of Unguwan Tambai, Runka, in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, for allegedly supplying information to bandits.

The police spokesperson, Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, disclosed this while parading 15 suspected criminals in Katsina on Tuesday.

He said the police tracked and arrested the 45-year-old suspect on 3 October at Sabon Gida village in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State.

According to Mr Sadiq-Aliyu, Mr Adamu was arrested in connection with a suspected case of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

“The suspect was arrested after a painstaking investigation following credible intelligence linking him to several kidnapping incidents in Runka, Safana LGA of the state.

“Preliminary investigations revealed his alleged involvement in the criminal conspiracy and kidnapping of persons, all of Runka town.

“He confessed to the commission of the offence and further mentioned Rabe Sada (alias BBC), aged 62, and Nasiru Sha’aibu, aged 48, all of Runka village, as his accomplices.

“The three were suspended for giving information to one Umar, a notorious suspected bandits’ kingpin hibernating in Runka forest. The investigation is still ongoing,” Mr Sadiq-Aliyu said.

Similarly, the spokesperson said the police arrested a suspected rapist on 27 September for the brutal assault and attempted murder of a 16-year-old girl in Ambassador’s quarters, Katsina.

According to him, the victim was sent on an errand by her mother when the suspect, Usman Mohammed-Iyal, aged 24, of the same quarters, allegedly committed the offence.

He said the suspect threatened and dragged her into an uncompleted building, where he then violently assaulted and raped the victim.

Mr Sadiq-Aliyu added, “In a desperate bid to conceal his crime, the suspect threw the victim into a nearby well and hurled stones down the well, with an intent to kill her.

“Upon the victim’s disappearance, her father reported the incident at the GRA Divisional Police Headquarters, leading to swift action.

“An investigation was immediately launched, (officers) successfully rescued the victim from the well and arrested the suspect.

”The victim is currently receiving medical attention. An investigation is currently ongoing,” he disclosed.

He further revealed the arrest of one Binta Muhammed, aged 35, of Lungun Loma quarters, Dutsinma LGA of the state, in connection with a suspected case of cruelty to a child.

According to him, during the investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence and would soon be charged in court after the investigation.

Also, the spokesperson said three suspects were arrested on 25 September at the Kofar Durbi Quarters, Katsina, in connection with a suspected case of vandalism and theft.

“While on routine patrol, a team of police operatives, in collaboration with members of the vigilance group, intercepted the syndicate.

”They were found in possession of some electric armoured cable, a sharply pointed iron bar, and a hacksaw suspected to have been stolen.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and further mentioned four other suspects, now at large, as their accomplices.

“Efforts are being intensified to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspects as the investigation proceeds,” he said.

He revealed that on 26 September, the police also arrested three other suspects in connection with a case of vandalism and theft.

Mr Sadiq-Aliyu also said four suspected thieves were arrested after breaking into a house in Babban Mutum village, in Baure LGA, and stealing about N2 million.

(NAN)

