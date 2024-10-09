There is a heavy presence of security personnel in Jos as Plateau State holds elections across its 17 local government areas (LGAs).
A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the situation on Wednesday, reports that personnel of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the military were stationed in strategic locations.
Also, security personnel were stationed at the various polling units to ensure a hitch-free exercise.
The police had earlier restricted movements across the state to ensure a smooth exercise.
Alfred Alabo, the police spokesperson in the state, told NAN that the command had deployed adequate personnel to all the LGAs.
”We have made adequate arrangements towards ensuring that the election is peaceful.
”We have deployed our officers and men to all the 17 LGAs and some flashpoints within the metropolis.
” So far, everywhere is peaceful, and it is our hope that Plateau residents will cooperate with the security agencies towards a violent-free poll,” Mr Alabo said.
