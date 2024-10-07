Prominent academics, scholars, policymakers, and public officials from across Nigeria, Africa and the globe will gather at the University of Abuja on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, for the fourth International Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Association of Media and Communication Researchers of Nigeria (AMCRON).

This event, themed “Contending Issues in National Security and the Role of the Media,” will explore critical issues surrounding national security and the pivotal role of the media in shaping public perception and policy decisions, according to group chairman, and renowned professor of Communication, Ralph Akinfeleye.

The conference, to be held at the Faculty of Communication & Media Studies at the university’s permanent site, will serve as a platform for diverse participants to engage in robust discussions on the complex relationship between national security and media practices in Africa.

With Nigeria’s national security concerns growing ever more complex, the event, according to Mr Akinfeleye, promises to bring to the fore groundbreaking ideas, innovative research, and thought-provoking exchanges aimed at fostering solutions to contemporary challenges.

The President of the group, Eserinune Mojaye, a professor, added that the gathering will feature a prestigious lineup of speakers, including high-profile academics, scholars, and media professionals, who will share their expertise and insights on various aspects of national security and the media.

“Government functionaries and policymakers, many of whom have been invited to deliver goodwill addresses, will also lend their voices to the discourse, bringing practical perspectives on the intersection of security, governance, and media accountability”

Group Secretary Abiodun Adeniyi, a professor, described the conference as a critical moment in the national dialogue on security.

“In the face of ongoing security challenges, the media’s role in safeguarding peace and stability cannot be overemphasised,” Mr Adeniyi said. “This conference provides an exceptional opportunity for media professionals, scholars, and policymakers to collectively examine and offer solutions to the pressing security issues facing the nation.”

The opening ceremony, scheduled for 10:00 a.m., will feature goodwill addresses from notable public figures, who are invited to either attend in person, present virtually via Zoom, or delegate representatives.

The conference is expected to be a hub of intellectual engagement, presenting an ideal environment for the exchange of ideas and research findings, particularly on how the media can contribute to national security efforts without compromising the principles of press freedom.

The conference will also address the broader African context, offering regional perspectives on the media’s evolving role in conflict resolution, counterterrorism, and peacebuilding initiatives, given that AMCRON, with its commitment to advancing communication research, hopes to inspire innovative solutions that not only influence public perception but also shape national security policies.

