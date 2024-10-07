Binta Bello, director-general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has called for stricter penalties for rape to serve as a deterrent.

Mrs Bello made this demand during the close-out event of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law implementation in Cross River on Monday, organised by Stand to End Rape.

Represented by Jacob Oba, head of operations, NAPTIP, Cross River Command, Mrs Bello emphasised that rape was a heinous crime against humanity.

She advocated collective efforts to eradicate it through timely reporting, assisting survivors, providing legal services, and awareness campaigns to reduce stigmatisation.

Ms Bello appealed for a united front against rape, reaffirming NAPTIP’s commitment to combating VAPP Act violators, including human traffickers.

On her part, Mercy Kwabe, co-director of Stand to End Rape Initiative, acknowledged Nigeria’s progress in promoting equal rights through the VAPP Act.

However, she highlighted the need for a better public understanding of the law, particularly in local languages.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Ms Kwabe stressed the importance of amending the VAPP Act to incorporate harsher penalties for perpetrators, rather than repealing it.

Similarly, Ann Awa, chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Cross River Chapter, echoed the need for full implementation of the VAPP Act across states.

READ ALSO: NAPTIP urges stiffer penalties for rape

She suggested fine-tuning contentious sections rather than abolishing the law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in partnership with agencies like the National Orientation Agencies (NOA), the Stand to End Rape Initiative conducted VAPP Act sensitisation in the Ikot Awatim community, encouraging residents to report suspected cases.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

