The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, alongside Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Mohammed Bago of Niger State, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang of Plateau State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, are among the distinguished individuals and organisations set to receive the 2024 Nigeria Govtech Public Service Awards.

The Nigeria Govtech Conference and Awards organised by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), is a landmark event that will bring together participants from across Nigeria and beyond.

The awards will be presented at the Nigeria Govtech Conference and Awards, scheduled to take place in Abuja on 10-11 October, 2024.

In a statement announcing the event, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, emphasized the significance of this year’s theme, “Digital Innovations as a Catalyst for the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The event will convene government officials, technology experts, civil society organisations, and international partners to discuss how digital innovation can drive governance and enhance public service delivery in Nigeria.

Mr Akume said the theme reflects the pivotal role of digital transformation in achieving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for a more transparent, efficient, and responsive public service. “The conference will showcase how digital innovations are transforming critical sectors such as healthcare, blue economy education, digital economy transportation, financial management amongst others,” he said.

The Director General, Bureau for Public Service Reforms, Dasuki I. Arabi, who signed the statement stated that individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to digital transformation in the public sector in the last one year will be honored with the Govtech Public Service Awards across various categories.

He said the award recipients were selected through a nomination and voting process conducted across multiple media platforms.

He said the awards aim to recognise and encourage those who have spearheaded innovative reforms to advance the entities they lead.

The maiden edition of the Nigeria Govtech Conference and Awards took place in October 2023 at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

