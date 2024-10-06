President Bola Tinubu congratulated Alani Akinrinade, a former Chief of Army Staff, on his 85th birthday and praised him for his exceptional contributions to Nigeria.

The congratulatory message is contained in a statement on Saturday by Bayo Onanuga, his Special Adviser, Information and Strategy.

He acknowledged Mr Akinrinade’s illustrious military service, his significant role in Nigeria’s Civil War and his position as Chief of Army Staff.

Mr Tinubu also highlighted the retired army general’s pivotal leadership in restoring democracy in Nigeria following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election.

He emphasised Mr Akinrinade’s leadership within the National Democratic Coalition, both domestically and in exile.

“President Tinubu commends Akinrinade for his dedication to democratic governance and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s development.

“The General was one of those who provided inspiring leadership and direction for us in those difficult moments within the National Democratic Coalition,” said the president.

He assured Mr Akinrinade and other NADECO leaders of his steadfast determination to revitalise the economy and improve the living standards of the Nigerian people, to make all those who fought for the nation’s democracy proud.

Expressing his gratitude for Mr Akinrinade’s wise counsel, President Tinubu encouraged the elder statesman to continue sharing his invaluable insights with the government and society.

(NAN)

