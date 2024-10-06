The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has warned of legal consequences for those who fraudulently present themselves as public relations practitioners in the country.
NIPR President Ike Neliaku issued the warning during the Saturday induction ceremony for 191 new members of the institute in Abuja.
Mr Neliaku said those caught and convicted of falsely practising, as well as their employers, could be fined and imprisoned.
According to him, individuals convicted could face either a fine, a prison sentence of up to two years, or a combination of both penalties.
He also said if a corporate body is found guilty of employing fraudulent practitioners, directors or officers associated with that entity could also be held accountable.
“Those guilty of such offences could face fines up to 100 Naira, a sum that, when adjusted for inflation since its introduction in 1990, could now equate to as much as 1 million Naira,” he said.
Mr Neliaku reaffirmed the institute’s pivotal role as Africa’s first regulatory body for the profession, established under Decree No. 16 of 1990.
“Public relations is not just a profession; it is grounded in law,” he remarked, stressing the importance of legal certification for those wishing to practise in Nigeria.
Mr Neliaku highlighted the importance of ongoing professional development, stating that recent participants in the NIPR Master Class were equipped with cutting-edge insights into public relations practices.
He said those “who completed our Master Class have been immersed in the latest innovations shaping public relations today.”
The NIPR president called reputation management a “core mandate” for public relations professionals, asserting that “reputation has become one of the most valuable assets for both individuals and organisations.”
He then urged the new members to take proactive measures in managing public perception.
Also speaking, the NIPR Vice President Emmanuel Dandaura commended the inductees for the rigorous training they underwent, adding that 35 out of 40 participants successfully completed the five-day Master Class programme.
“These individuals have been equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to lead in public relations,” he said.
