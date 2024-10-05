In anticipation of their official unveiling, Nigerian football legends Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi have commenced training with Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side Kano Pillars.

Reports suggest the duo is set to rejoin Kano Pillars on short-term contracts for the 2024/25 season.

Musa, 31, is returning for his third stint with the club, having previously played for Pillars from 2009 to 2010 and briefly in 2021.

Abdullahi, on the other hand, last played for Pillars in 2012.

Both players were spotted at the club’s training ground; joining the preparations for Sunday’s match-day five home game against Sunshine Stars.

While Pillars confirmed Musa and Abdullahi’s participation in training via social media on Friday, they were silent on their contractual status.

Despite the NPFL 2024/25 summer transfer window closure, the Super Eagles duo can join as free agents.

Interestingly, current NPFL champions Rangers International had expressed interest in signing Musa before seemingly opting to rejoin his former club.

Illustrious careers

At his prime, Musa’s talent and versatility made him a sought-after player.

His professional journey began at GBS Football Academy and Kano Pillars before joining Dutch club VVV-Venlo in 2010.

Musa’s impressive honors include two Russian Premier League titles, a Nigerian Premier League title, a Russian Cup, a Saudi Pro League title, and a Saudi Super Cup.

Abdullahi’s career has also been marked by success. Starting at Plateau United, he joined Kano Pillars in 2011, followed by stints at Étoile du Sahel, União da Madeira, Ankaraspor, Bursaspor, Omonia Nicosia, and Al-Kuwait.

Abdullahi earned 34 caps for Nigeria’s Super Eagles, participating in the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The impending return of Musa and Abdullahi to Kano Pillars is expected to bolster the team’s performance in the NPFL.

