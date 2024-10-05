The Center for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI) is set to release its fourth Transparency Integrity Index, an annual assessment of public institutions’ compliance with proactive disclosure and access to information practices.

According to a statement by the organisation on Saturday, the report will be officially released on Tuesday at the Federal Ministry of Finance Main Auditorium in Abuja, with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, scheduled to deliver the keynote address.

The group said this year’s report is timed to coincide with the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI), celebrated on 28 September every year.

For the past four years, CeFTPI has annually released the Transparency Integrity Index report, which ranks selected public institutions based on their level of transparency in making relevant information available to the public.

“TII has, for the past four years, fostered a culture of proactive disclosure of public information, thereby promoting transparency and integrity in Nigeria’s public sector. It has also encouraged civic participation, built public trust, and enabled public scrutiny of how public institutions comply with legal requirements to disclose information,” the statement reads in part.

This year’s IDUAI theme is “Mainstreaming Access to Information and Participation in the Public Sector.”

Measuring the performance of 500 MDAs, 774 LGs

In his remarks ahead of the event, the Executive Director of CeFTPI, Umar Yakubu, noted that the fourth edition of the TII will feature a detailed ranking of over 500 public institutions, 36 states, and 774 local government areas (LGAs), highlighting top performers while also providing recommendations for improvement.

The event, he said, will bring together key stakeholders from government, civil society, media, the private sector, and the general public.

Mr Yakubu said the TII “has become a benchmark for assessing how well public institutions in Nigeria are embracing transparency.”

“By encouraging proactive disclosure and greater access to information, we can strengthen the fight against corruption.

“The Index has set a new standard for public sector transparency in Nigeria. It is more than a ranking; it is a call to action for all public institutions to prioritise openness and accountability. We believe that the TII can become a catalyst for positive change in public service delivery, and through it, we are empowering citizens to engage more effectively with government institutions.”

There has been a renewed call for greater accountability at the local government level in light of the Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy, which will allow them to receive their funds directly from the federal government.

