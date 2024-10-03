The Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Investigative Committee, established by the Honourable Minister of Sports Development, John Owan Enoh, will be holding its first hearing on Thursday in Abuja.

Victor Okangbe, who is the secretary of the committee, revealed Thursday’s maiden session will take place at the Media Center of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The minister, alongside Permanent Secretary FMSD Tinuke Watti and Federation of Elite Athletes Department Head Bamiduro Olumide, are scheduled to appear before the committee.

Unraveling the truth

This marks the beginning of a thorough investigation into Nigeria’s negative experiences at the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

The committee’s primary objective is to revisit and address pressing issues that tarnished Nigeria’s reputation at the games.

These include the omission of Favour Ofili’s name, doping concerns surrounding some athletes, and the alleged contract agreement between Actively Black and the Nigeria Olympic Committee.

Additionally, the committee will examine the code of conduct amongst Team Nigeria members.

Chaired by veteran journalist, Mumuni Alao, the seven-member committee comprises esteemed individuals from various regions, including Aliyu Mohammed (North-West), Rakiya Muhammed (North-Central), Godwin Enakhena (South-South), Abubakar Ango (North-East), and Nnene Akudo (South-East).

Victor Okangbe (South-South) serves as the committee’s secretary.

According to the Sports Minister, the committee members were selected for their reputation and integrity, with no affiliations to the Sports Ministry or groups involved in the execution of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

This is to ensure an impartial investigation, allowing for accountability and consequences where necessary.

Postmortem

Prior to the committee’s establishment, a post-game audit and review were conducted, bringing together critical stakeholders, including presidents of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Nigeria Paralympic Committee, and various federations, along with their secretaries, technical directors, coaches, and athletes.

Although the media was barred from covering the proceedings, Mr Enoh described the session as “no holds barred” and emphasised the importance of this postmortem analysis in paving the way forward.

The minister stressed that accountability and responsibility are crucial at all levels, urging those in position of authority to be patriotic and engage at the highest level to demonstrate tactical superiority.

While he is confident Nigeria can do better in future Olympic events, the minister believes avoiding the pitfalls from Paris will mark a significant step towards achieving that goal.

Awful outing

Despite expending billions of Naira, Nigeria returned empty-handed from the Paris Olympic Games.

It was the eighth time in Olympic history, the county’s athletes will return home with no shade of medals from the Olympic Games.

Before Paris Olympic Games, the last time Nigeria was in this kind of situation was at the 2012 London Olympics.

Though the country faced an improved performance at the Paralympic Games, with a haul of seven medals, it wasn’t any near other past glorious outings by the country’s special athletes.

The country’s medal count at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris includes two gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.

