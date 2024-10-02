Edo House of Assembly has announced that the suspension of two remaining lawmakers, Donald Okogbe and Adeh Isibor, has been lifted after five months.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the assembly suspended Okogbe (PDP-Akoko-Edo II), Isibor (APC-Esan North-East I), and Bright Iyamu (Orhionmwon South) on 6 May over an alleged plot to impeach the speaker and other principal officers.

However, Mr Iyamu was later asked in June to return to the assembly after being found remorseful, according to the Speaker of the assembly, Blessing Agbebaku.

Mr Agbebaku, at the resumption of plenary in Benin on Wednesday, announced that the assembly had agreed to recall the two remaining lawmakers from suspension.

He congratulated the Governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo, on his victory at the just-concluded governorship election.

The speaker, who noted that the governor-elect was for all Edo people, not just the All Progressives Congress, expressed the hope that sycophants would not mislead him.

While welcoming members back from a very long recess, Mr Agbebaku thanked the lawmakers for diligently carrying out their duties to ensure the passage of impactful bills and resolutions.

Also, during plenary, the assembly approved a 57-sitting day calendar for the second quarter of its second session.

